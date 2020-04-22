3AW
AFL coaches jump on TikTok craze during isolation

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured

The online TikTok video fad has cracked into the AFL coaching ranks.

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin shared a video of him dancing with his children this week, challenging Collingwood’s Nathan Buckley to do the same.

And he did!

Two-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick has also featured in a video.

“Imagine that! Footy coaches not taking themselves too seriously at this time of year,” Neil Mitchell said.

“It’s very entertaining!”

Click PLAY below to watch!

