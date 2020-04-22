AFL coaches jump on TikTok craze during isolation
The online TikTok video fad has cracked into the AFL coaching ranks.
Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin shared a video of him dancing with his children this week, challenging Collingwood’s Nathan Buckley to do the same.
And he did!
Two-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick has also featured in a video.
“Imagine that! Footy coaches not taking themselves too seriously at this time of year,” Neil Mitchell said.
“It’s very entertaining!”
Click PLAY below to watch!
New drills for Dimma 😂🕺#gotiges #savagechallenge pic.twitter.com/u1jXYdvnEl
— Richmond FC 🐯🏆 (@Richmond_FC) April 20, 2020
Hey @FOXFooty, Goody kept his promise!
The coach has made his TikTok debut. 🕺
Your turn, @ncb_cfc. 😉 pic.twitter.com/Ks6zgs0zvl
— Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) April 21, 2020
Simon says…Do a TikTok!! Challenge accepted Goody. On to Tullamarine now to see what Woosha has to offer @FOXFOOTY @melbournefc @essendonfc #donttrytooharddad #content pic.twitter.com/AIx64VcCi3
— Nathan Buckley (@ncb_cfc) April 21, 2020