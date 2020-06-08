AFL completes investigation into Jack Steven stabbing

The AFL has finished its investigation into Jack Steven being stabbed last month.

The AFL said in a statement its integrity department was “satisfied” with the Geelong midfielder’s explanation about what happened and found he did not breach any AFL rule, or break any COVID-19 related protocol.

It now considers the matter closed.

Steven had initially been reluctant to discuss the incident, which led to him ending up in hospital with a significant stab wound to the chest.

It’s unclear whether Steven will play on Friday night.

He has been training with the Cats.