AFL confirms final round fixture

6 hours ago
The AFL has confirmed times and dates for the final round.

And there are several massive clashes, which will shape the top eight.

Thursday, September 17

North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles at Metricon Stadium (7:10pm)

Friday, September 18

St Kilda v GWS at the Gabba (7:50pm)

Saturday, September 19

Essendon v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium (2:10pm)

Adelaide Crows v Richmond at Adelaide Oval (5:10pm)

Brisbane Lions v Carlton at the Gabba (7:40pm)

Sunday, September 20

Hawthorn v Gold Coast Suns at Adelaide Oval (1:05pm)

Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats at Metricon Stadium (3:35pm)

Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Cazalys Stadium (6:10pm)

Monday, September 21

Collingwood v Port Adelaide at The Gabba (7:15pm)

