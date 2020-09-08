AFL confirms final round fixture
The AFL has confirmed times and dates for the final round.
And there are several massive clashes, which will shape the top eight.
Thursday, September 17
North Melbourne v West Coast Eagles at Metricon Stadium (7:10pm)
Friday, September 18
St Kilda v GWS at the Gabba (7:50pm)
Saturday, September 19
Essendon v Melbourne at Metricon Stadium (2:10pm)
Adelaide Crows v Richmond at Adelaide Oval (5:10pm)
Brisbane Lions v Carlton at the Gabba (7:40pm)
Sunday, September 20
Hawthorn v Gold Coast Suns at Adelaide Oval (1:05pm)
Sydney Swans v Geelong Cats at Metricon Stadium (3:35pm)
Fremantle v Western Bulldogs at Cazalys Stadium (6:10pm)
Monday, September 21
Collingwood v Port Adelaide at The Gabba (7:15pm)