AFL criticised over ‘inappropriate’ entertainment on Anzac Day

8 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
Article image for AFL criticised over ‘inappropriate’ entertainment on Anzac Day

The AFL has been criticised over “inappropriate” entertainment in the lead-up to the Anzac Day clash between Collingwood and Essendon.

The Rubens performed on stage amongst the formal Anzac Day commemorations.

“The band did not fit the spirit of the day,” 3AW Mornings TV reporter Jane Holmes said.

“I don’t know what would have, but it wasn’t the Rubens.”

Sports reporter Tony Jones was also critical of the move.

Jane Holmes also questioned the song choices, with Hoops – a song the band says is about being in a relationship with someone who does damaging things to keep you close – one of the three songs chosen.

“It was such a downer,” she said.

“We had just had the motorcade.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
FootballNewsSports
