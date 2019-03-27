3AW
AFL explains why it blocked sale of Tayla Harris t-shirt

3 hours ago
The AFL says it told an online footy fan gear site to stop selling t-shirts in support of AFLW star Tayla Harris because the Carlton player wants to do something similar herself.

The league came under fire online this week after “League Tees” revealed it had been ordered to stop selling featuring a silhouette of Harris in full flight due to copyright.

Those involved said more than $1000 had already been raised for charity.

The AFL’s general manager of inclusion and social policy, Tanya Hosch, told 3AW Mornings it was because Harris was currently “in negotiations” regarding merchandise herself.

“We just want Tayla to have the opportunity to pursue that,” she said.

Ms Hosch said she understood Harris also planned on donating funds raised to charity.

