AFL explains why Ivan Soldo wasn’t cleared like Brownlow-winning duo

AFL footy boss Steve Hocking says he “understands” the frustration some fans may be feeling with the Match Review process this season, but has rejected suggestions star players get “looked after” by the tribunal.

Dwayne Russell suggested on Sportsday there was cynicism among fans given Nat Fyfe and Gary Ablett had both been cleared over similar incidents, yet Richmond’s Ivan Soldo was not.

“I get that and understand and acknowledge and recognise people may feel that way, but there has to be impact in those incidents and both of those (Fyfe and Ablett) there was no impact, at all,” Hocking explained.

He said the key thing that hurt Soldo was that his hit was not in play.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW