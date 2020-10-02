AFL boss explains why this year’s flag will be ‘one for the ages’

Gillon McLachlan says this year’s AFL premiership will be one “for the ages” and shot down any suggestion there will be an asterisk attached to it due to the modified season.

And he says the TV ratings validate that view.

More than 900,000 people tuned in to Thursday night’s qualifying final between Port Adelaide and Geelong.

“The ratings have been unbelievable all year,” the AFL’s chief executive told Neil Mitchell.

McLachlan said it showed fans were “invested” in the season, despite it being turned on its head by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If people don’t believe in this year and believe in what’s happening, then they wouldn’t be tuning in like they are,” he said.

McLachlan was also asked whether Geelong coach Chris Scott would face any scrutiny for confronting the umpires during Thursday night’s loss.

“I’ve had a meeting this morning – it wasn’t raised – but I’ll leave that with the footy department, if there are any issues,” McLachlan said.

“I haven’t heard of any.”

