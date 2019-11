Four clubs have been fined by the AFL for breaching the league’s drug testing policy.

Carlton, Melbourne, Western Bulldogs and Richmond have all been sanctioned for the breach, relating to player whereabouts information.

Clubs must give the AFL up-to-date information as to where their players are.

The Blues were fined $10,000, the Demons $5000, and the Bulldogs and Tigers were both fined $2500.