AFL fixture boss says he understands fan frustration over COVID-safe ticketing and seating

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld says he can understand why some fans have been left frustrated by the ticketing process in season 2021.

But he says the league is just happy to have fans back at games in Victoria.

3AW has been hammered with calls from frustrated footy fans who say they’ve found the seating process difficult, inconsistent and over the top.

Travis Auld said there were a number of challenges while crowds were capped at 75 per cent.

