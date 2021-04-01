3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL fixture boss says he understands fan frustration over COVID-safe ticketing and seating

3 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for AFL fixture boss says he understands fan frustration over COVID-safe ticketing and seating

AFL fixture boss Travis Auld says he can understand why some fans have been left frustrated by the ticketing process in season 2021.

But he says the league is just happy to have fans back at games in Victoria.

3AW has been hammered with calls from frustrated footy fans who say they’ve found the seating process difficult, inconsistent and over the top.

Travis Auld said there were a number of challenges while crowds were capped at 75 per cent.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332