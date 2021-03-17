AFL footy boss addresses 2018 comment about rule changes

AFL footy boss Steve Hocking has defended the decision to introduce a medical substitute the day before the 2021 season begins.

Hocking has come under criticism after he said in 2018 the AFL would move away from “rule changes or any changes to the game in January or February” of a new season.

He told 3AW this was different.

“This one doesn’t impact any umpires on the field and it’s not a new thing the players need to learn for on-field to take into a game,” Hocking said on Sportsday.

He also sought to allay fears about the substitute being “rorted” by clubs during games.

“There are some quite clear safeguards we’ve put around that,” Hocking said.

(Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images)