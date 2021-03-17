3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL footy boss addresses 2018 comment about rule changes

4 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for AFL footy boss addresses 2018 comment about rule changes

AFL footy boss Steve Hocking has defended the decision to introduce a medical substitute the day before the 2021 season begins.

Hocking has come under criticism after he said in 2018 the AFL would move away from “rule changes or any changes to the game in January or February” of a new season.

He told 3AW this was different.

“This one doesn’t impact any umpires on the field and it’s not a new thing the players need to learn for on-field to take into a game,” Hocking said on Sportsday.

He also sought to allay fears about the substitute being “rorted” by clubs during games.

“There are some quite clear safeguards we’ve put around that,” Hocking said.

Click PLAY below to hear him explain

(Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images)

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332