AFL ‘furious’ as Adelaide Crows investigate alleged training breach

The Adelaide Crows are being investigated over an alleged breach of the AFL’s strict COVID-19 protocols.

The players involved could also be in strife with the South Australian health department.

Sportsday co-host Sam McClure broke the story on Thursday.

He told 3AW Drive 16 players who’d recently returned to South Australia were being “put up” at a resort in the Barossa Valley for their 14 days of self-isolation.

No other guests are staying at the resort, which is temporarily closed.

But it neighbours a golf course.

A witness said those players had been running and training in groups on the fairways.

“The AFL is furious,” Sam McClure said.

The Crows have also confirmed they’re investigating.

Not only do the players potentially face problems for breaking the AFL’s strict training rules – players are currently only allowed to train with one other person – South Australian health department quarantine rules could also have been breached.

“During the 14 days of isolation, you must stay home or your hotel room unless you seek urgent medical care,” Sam McClure explained.

Gerard Healy said he was stunned by the details coming to light.

“I’m still gobsmacked,” he said.

“I’m incredibly disappointed.”

He said if all the allegations were proven, it was “reckless and disrespectful”.

