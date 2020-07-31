3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL hands hefty fines to four clubs over COVID-19 breaches

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Hawthorn, Richmond, Carlton and North Melbourne have been fined by the AFL.

It comes following breaches of the league’s strict COVID-19 hub rules.

The Hawks have copped a monster $50,000 penalty (with $25,000 of it suspended).

The Tigers, Blues and Roos have copped $45,000 fines (also with $25,000 of it suspended).

Those suspended penalties will hang over the clubs for the rest of the season.

It comes after the AFL was angered by news players and some of their family members, who’ve been brought to Queensland, were flouting the strict quarantine regulations.

 

 

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332