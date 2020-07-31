AFL hands hefty fines to four clubs over COVID-19 breaches
Hawthorn, Richmond, Carlton and North Melbourne have been fined by the AFL.
It comes following breaches of the league’s strict COVID-19 hub rules.
The Hawks have copped a monster $50,000 penalty (with $25,000 of it suspended).
The Tigers, Blues and Roos have copped $45,000 fines (also with $25,000 of it suspended).
Those suspended penalties will hang over the clubs for the rest of the season.
It comes after the AFL was angered by news players and some of their family members, who’ve been brought to Queensland, were flouting the strict quarantine regulations.