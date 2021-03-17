AFL implements new sub rule on eve of the 2021 season
The sub is back.
The AFL has announced clubs will be able to use a medical substitution this season.
Each club will now name 23 players in their side each week.
The substitute must come from the list of three emergencies.
While initially slated as a concussion substitute, the league has expanded the rule to cover any player who will be unable to play a game in the next 12 days due to injury.
Clubs will be required to provide the AFL with medical certificates to prevent the rule being exploited.
The news comes just a day out from the season opener.