3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL implements new sub rule on eve of the 2021 season

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured
Article image for AFL implements new sub rule on eve of the 2021 season

The sub is back.

The AFL has announced clubs will be able to use a medical substitution this season.

Each club will now name 23 players in their side each week.

The substitute must come from the list of three emergencies.

While initially slated as a concussion substitute, the league has expanded the rule to cover any player who will be unable to play a game in the next 12 days due to injury.

Clubs will be required to provide the AFL with medical certificates to prevent the rule being exploited.

The news comes just a day out from the season opener.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332