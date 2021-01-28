3AW
  • Sports
  • AFL introduces ‘stringent’ new concussion..

AFL introduces ‘stringent’ new concussion rules

2 hours ago
3AW Football
The AFL has introduced a mandatory 12-day break for any player who is concussed.

It means players will miss at least one game, in some cases two, when they receive a head knock during a game.

The AFL’s chief medical officer must also tick off on the player before they are allowed to return to the field.

“The updated guidelines are the most stringent concussion protocols in Australian sport and we are committed to continuing to take action to protect the safety of players at all levels of the game,” the AFL said in a statement.

Under the new rule, it means a player knocked out in the preliminary final would miss the grand final, regardless of whether or not the club doctor gives them the tick of approval to play.

