3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • AFL investigates Collingwood players over..

AFL investigates Collingwood players over alleged breach of COVID-19 rules

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Collingwood players Steele Sidebottom and Lynden Dunn are being investigated over an alleged breach of the AFL’s COVID-19 rules.

The pair are likely facing suspensions if found guilty of the breaches.

The Pies confirmed the pair had shared an Uber on Saturday evening and Sidebottom later visited a member of staff who is not living under the game’s protocols.

Neither is allowed under the AFL’s strict policy.

Collingwood is playing Essendon on Friday night.

The league has already come down on hard on several players, issuing them with suspensions even when the breach has been minor.

Sidebottom and Dunn will not be permitted to return to the club until cleared to do so by COVID-19 testing.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332