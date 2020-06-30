AFL investigates Collingwood players over alleged breach of COVID-19 rules

Collingwood players Steele Sidebottom and Lynden Dunn are being investigated over an alleged breach of the AFL’s COVID-19 rules.

The pair are likely facing suspensions if found guilty of the breaches.

The Pies confirmed the pair had shared an Uber on Saturday evening and Sidebottom later visited a member of staff who is not living under the game’s protocols.

Neither is allowed under the AFL’s strict policy.

Collingwood is playing Essendon on Friday night.

The league has already come down on hard on several players, issuing them with suspensions even when the breach has been minor.

Sidebottom and Dunn will not be permitted to return to the club until cleared to do so by COVID-19 testing.