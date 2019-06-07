AFL issues ‘unreserved’ apology to Adam Goodes

The AFL and all 18 clubs have issued an official “unreserved” apology to Adam Goodes.

The league says it “failed” the two-time Brownlow medallist by not standing up adequately when he was booed and abused late in his career.

“It’s a lesson for me. I should have called it earlier and been clear and made Adam Goodes my priority.” “In the end, there was a failure across the board.” – Gillon McLachlan. pic.twitter.com/eU2aROFHqT — 3AW Football (@3AWisfootball) June 7, 2019

THE STATEMENT

“The Australian Football League and the 18 AFL Clubs have come together to make this statement on behalf of our members, administrators, staff and players.

“The history of the game says that Australian Rules has officially been played for 161 years.

“Yet, for many years before, Aboriginal history tells us that traditional forms of football were played by Australia’s first peoples all over Australia, most notably in the form of Marngrook in the Western Districts of Victoria. It is Australia’s only Indigenous football game – a game born from the ancient traditions of our country. It is a game that is proudly Australian.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players are some of the most extraordinary players that the game has seen, and football has played a part in positive social change for many people and communities.

“2019 will see the release of two important films about football, racism and discrimination. The films focus on the treatment of Adam Goodes, one of the game’s greatest champions, and tell the story of Australia’s history with the First Peoples of this land.

“Through Adam’s story, we see the personal and institutional experience of racism. We see that Australia’s history of dispossession and disempowerment of First Nation’s people has left its mark, and that racism, on and off the field, continues to have a traumatic and damaging impact on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and communities.

“The treatment of Adam challenges us, and our right to be considered Australia’s indigenous football code. Adam, who represents so much that is good and unique about our game, was subject to treatment that drove him from football. The game did not do enough to stand with him and call it out.

“We apologise unreservedly for our failures during this period.

“Failure to call out racism and not standing up for one of our own let down all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players, past and present.

“Our game is about belonging. We want all Australians to feel they belong and that they have a stake in the game. We will not achieve this while racism and discrimination exists in our game.

“We pledge to continue to fight all forms of racism and discrimination, on and off the field.

“We will stand strongly with all in the football community who experience racism or discrimination.

“We will listen to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players and communities to learn about the impact of racism and in doing so, we will gain a deeper understanding of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

“We will continue to work to ensure a safe and inclusive environment wherever our game is played.

“And we urge all Australians, and in particular our supporters and fans, to see these films with open hearts and minds and learn from the experience and leadership of Adam Goodes, just as we are.

“We are unified on this, and never want to see the mistakes of the past repeated.”