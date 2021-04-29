AFL knocks back Port Adelaide’s ‘prison bar’ jumper request

The AFL says Port Adelaide cannot wear its black and white striped “prison bar” guernsey against Adelaide next week.

The league released a statement on Thursday.

The AFL said it had reviewed a request from the Power and determined “existing signed agreements” would remain in place.

It said an agreement was reached in 2019 for the Power to wear the jumper once, to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

The AFL said it would :continue to work with both clubs” going forward on any potential future use of the guernsey.

(Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images)