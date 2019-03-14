AFL locks in Grand Final time for this year!

The 2019 AFL Grand Final will start in the afternoon.

In somewhat of a shock, given the hype surrounding a possible switch to a twilight decider, the league commission has opted to leave the biggest game of the season in its current time slot.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan will formally announce the decision at Thursday night’s 2019 season launch.

The commission debated the start time on Thursday, after its chairman Richard Goyder said on the weekend that he would like to see the AFL try a twilight game.

The league has not ruled out moving the game’s starting time in future.