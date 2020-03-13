AFL makes call on whether the season will go ahead

Round 1 of the AFL season will go ahead as planned, without fans, for now.

The AFL says fans won’t be able to attend games for “the foreseeable future”.

The league spent most of Friday in meetings with clubs.

Richmond and Carlton will play at the MCG on Thursday night.

Spectators will not be able to attend.

Fans who have purchased tickets for Round 1 of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership season via Ticketmaster and Ticketek will receive a refund, while club, AFL and venue members will be communicated to in coming days.

The league said the situation could change at any time, not ruling out cancelling or moving matches.