AFL operations boss confirms new score review system set to be launched during finals

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says the league is looking to “re-shape” the score review system in time for finals.

The current system has been heavily criticised this year, with the league forced to issue an apology after it malfunctioned on a number of occasions.

The new system is expected to be more centralised, rather than having individual score reviewers at each game.

Hocking admitted the errors that have plagued the system this season have “hurt” the league.

“We’ve done a lot of work over the entire season, it’s not something that’s come off the back of the incidents we’ve had,” he said on Sportsday.

(Those incidents) have definitely hurt the game from a fan perspective.

“We’ve got a team working on (a new system) currently and we’re looking to launch it during the finals series.”

