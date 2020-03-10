AFL preparing to play matches with no crowds if coronavirus bans are put in place

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the league will play matches behind closed doors this year if told to by the government.

McLachlan spoke on Tuesday afternoon, saying plans were in place to play matches with no crowds if necessary.

It’s feared it’s only a matter of time before coronavirus spreads at a more rapid rate through the Australian population.

That could lead to the government banning mass gatherings.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of all of our people and our supporters,” McLachlan said.

“It is important we take the advice of those who know best.”

3AW presenter, Dr Sally Cockburn, told Tom Elliott she would advise those over the age of 65 against attending the football or Formula 1 grand prix.

