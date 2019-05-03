Advertisement
AFL provides update on Sam Murray investigation
AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the Sam Murray investigation is “coming to a head” and there should be an update soon.
The Collingwood youngster is facing a possible four-year ban after he allegedly tested positive to cocaine in a match day drug test in August last year.
There’s been next to no news since.
Speaking on 3AW Mornings, McLachlan said there was no rush and Murray was entitled to a thorough investigation.
“It’s peoples lives and livelihood,” the league chief executive said.
“People are entitled to natural justice and a process that plays out.
“That’s what’s happening.”
Click PLAY below to jump in the studio and see what he said
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview