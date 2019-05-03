3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL provides update on Sam Murray investigation

3 hours ago
in studio with neil mitchell
Football Featured

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the Sam Murray investigation is “coming to a head” and there should be an update soon.

The Collingwood youngster is facing a possible four-year ban after he allegedly tested positive to cocaine in a match day drug test in August last year.

There’s been next to no news since.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, McLachlan said there was no rush and Murray was entitled to a thorough investigation.

“It’s peoples lives and livelihood,” the league chief executive said.

“People are entitled to natural justice and a process that plays out.

“That’s what’s happening.”

Click PLAY below to jump in the studio and see what he said

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

in studio with neil mitchell
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332