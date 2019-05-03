AFL provides update on Sam Murray investigation

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the Sam Murray investigation is “coming to a head” and there should be an update soon.

The Collingwood youngster is facing a possible four-year ban after he allegedly tested positive to cocaine in a match day drug test in August last year.

There’s been next to no news since.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, McLachlan said there was no rush and Murray was entitled to a thorough investigation.

“It’s peoples lives and livelihood,” the league chief executive said.

“People are entitled to natural justice and a process that plays out.

“That’s what’s happening.”

