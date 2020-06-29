AFL: Queensland’s fear of Victoria’s COVID-19 spike forces Round 5 re-jig

The AFL is frantically re-jigging the football fixture due to Queensland’s reluctance to let Victorians into the state because of Melbourne’s spiking coronavirus numbers.

Richmond and West Coast were due to clash at Gold Coast on Thursday night, but that has been thwarted.

The Tigers are now staying in Melbourne and will play the Demons, with Sydney now travelling to Queensland to play the Eagles.

Sydney and Melbourne were originally scheduled to play each other on Sunday.

In order to give the affected teams as much time as possible to re-calibrate, the AFL has switched the St Kilda v Carlton match, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, to Thursday night.

THE NEW ROUND 5 FIXTURE

Thursday, July 2

Carlton v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium – 7.40pm AEST

Friday, July 3

Collingwood v Essendon, MCG – 7.50pm AEST

Saturday, July 4

West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans, Metricon Stadium – 1.45pm AEST

Geelong Cats v Gold Coast, GMHBA – 4.35pm AEST

Western Bulldogs v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium – 7.40pm AEST

Brisbane Lions v Port Adelaide, The Gabba – 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, July 5

Adelaide Crows v Fremantle, Metricon Stadium – 1.05pm AEST

Melbourne v Richmond, MCG – 3.35pm AEST

Greater Western Sydney v Hawthorn, Giants Stadium – 6.10pm AEST