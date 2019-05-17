AFL rejects suggestions fan behaviour is getting worse

The AFL says crowds are better behaved this year than in 2018.

A number of brawls, drunken behaviour and offensive language have marred numerous matches this year.

Four men have been banned for five years and are facing police charges after a number of fights at last week’s clash between Collingwood and Carlton.

But league boss Gillon McLachlan said figures showed things had actually improved.

“We have an eviction rate less than last year,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s about 1.9 ejections per 10,000 fans.

“That’s lower than historical rates and lower than last year.”

