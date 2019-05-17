3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL rejects suggestions fan behaviour is getting worse

6 hours ago
3aw mornings
Football Featured

The AFL says crowds are better behaved this year than in 2018.

A number of brawls, drunken behaviour and offensive language have marred numerous matches this year.

Four men have been banned for five years and are facing police charges after a number of fights at last week’s clash between Collingwood and Carlton.

But league boss Gillon McLachlan said figures showed things had actually improved.

“We have an eviction rate less than last year,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s about 1.9 ejections per 10,000 fans.

“That’s lower than historical rates and lower than last year.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

3aw mornings
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332