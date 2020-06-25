AFL releases fixture for Round 7

The AFL has released the fixture for Round 7.

Geelong and Collingwood will play each other at Perth’s Optus Stadium on July 17 as part of the AFL’s newest hub.

It shapes as a monster weekend for football in Western Australia, with a derby also fixtured the same weekend.

Fremantle and West Coast will close the round, with hopes of playing in front of a full crowd.

Thursday, July 16

Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium – 7.40pm AEST

Friday, July 17

Geelong v Collingwood, Optus Stadium – 8.10pm AEST

Saturday, July 18

Sydney v Brisbane, SCG – 1.45pm AEST

Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG – 4.35pm AEST

Gold Coast v Carlton, Metricon Stadium – 7.40pm AEST

North Melbourne v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium – 7.40pm AEST

Sunday, July 19

St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium – 1.05pm AEST

Richmond v Greater Western Sydney, MCG – 3.35pm AEST

Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium – 6.35pm AEST