AFL releases fixture for Round 7
The AFL has released the fixture for Round 7.
Geelong and Collingwood will play each other at Perth’s Optus Stadium on July 17 as part of the AFL’s newest hub.
It shapes as a monster weekend for football in Western Australia, with a derby also fixtured the same weekend.
Fremantle and West Coast will close the round, with hopes of playing in front of a full crowd.
Thursday, July 16
Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium – 7.40pm AEST
Friday, July 17
Geelong v Collingwood, Optus Stadium – 8.10pm AEST
Saturday, July 18
Sydney v Brisbane, SCG – 1.45pm AEST
Melbourne v Western Bulldogs, MCG – 4.35pm AEST
Gold Coast v Carlton, Metricon Stadium – 7.40pm AEST
North Melbourne v Adelaide, Marvel Stadium – 7.40pm AEST
Sunday, July 19
St Kilda v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium – 1.05pm AEST
Richmond v Greater Western Sydney, MCG – 3.35pm AEST
Fremantle v West Coast, Optus Stadium – 6.35pm AEST