AFL releases fixture for the first week of finals
The 2020 AFL finals fixture has been decided.
Port Adelaide and Geelong will open this year’s finals series on Thursday, October 1, at the Adelaide Oval.
The Power and Cats will face off at 7.40pm (EST) in the qualifying final.
Brisbane and Richmond will play their qualifying final at The Gabba on Friday night.
The two knockout finals will be played on Saturday.
AFL FINALS FIXTURE (WEEK 1)
QUALIFYING FINAL (Thursday, October 1)
- Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval (7.10pm local, 7.40pm EST)
QUALIFYING FINAL (Friday, October 2)
- Brisbane vs Richmond, The Gabba (7.50pm EST)
ELIMINATION FINAL (Saturday, October 3)
- St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs, The Gabba (4.40pm EST)
ELIMINATION FINAL (Saturday, October 3)
- West Coast vs Collingwood, Optus Stadium (6.10pm local, 8.10pm EST)