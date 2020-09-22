3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL releases fixture for the first week of finals

4 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

The 2020 AFL finals fixture has been decided.

Port Adelaide and Geelong will open this year’s finals series on Thursday, October 1, at the Adelaide Oval.

The Power and Cats will face off at 7.40pm (EST) in the qualifying final.

Brisbane and Richmond will play their qualifying final at The Gabba on Friday night.

The two knockout finals will be played on Saturday.

AFL FINALS FIXTURE (WEEK 1)

QUALIFYING FINAL (Thursday, October 1)

  • Port Adelaide vs Geelong, Adelaide Oval (7.10pm local, 7.40pm EST)

QUALIFYING FINAL (Friday, October 2)

  • Brisbane vs Richmond, The Gabba (7.50pm EST)

ELIMINATION FINAL (Saturday, October 3)

  • St Kilda vs Western Bulldogs, The Gabba (4.40pm EST)

ELIMINATION FINAL (Saturday, October 3)

  • West Coast vs Collingwood, Optus Stadium (6.10pm local, 8.10pm EST)
3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332