The AFL has confirmed crowd caps for Victorian venues when season 2021 kicks off next month.

Up to 50,000 fans will be able to attend matches at the MCG.

Marvel Stadium will be able to host a maximum of 28,961 fans.

It means both stadiums will operate at 50 per cent capacity due to COVID-19.

It’s unclear how long those caps will remain in place.

The Victorian government is expected to reveal more this morning.