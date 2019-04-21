AFL roasted over decision to use rock band on Anzac Day

Mick Warner says two questions need answering after the AFL announced rock band Birds Of Tokyo would be performing before the Anzac Day clash at the MCG.

The move has been branded disrespectful and inappropriate, given the significance of the day.

“I just want to know … did this land on the desk of AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan, and did he say ‘yeah, that’s a great idea’,” Warner asked on 3AW Football.

“Because if he did, I think that’s bad judgement.”

Matthew Lloyd and Matthew Richardson were among a handful of AFL greats to question the decision at the weekend.

“I think the backlash has been spot on,” Mick Warner said.

