3AW
AFL stars Marcus Bontempelli and Nat Fyfe speak with 3AW

33 mins ago
Sportsday
Football Featured
Article image for AFL stars Marcus Bontempelli and Nat Fyfe speak with 3AW

Marcus Bontempelli admits he is likely to spend more time up forward for the Western Bulldogs this season than previous years.

The gun midfielder told Sportsday it was a “natural progression” for him to make.

“We are quite blessed with midfield depth,” Bontempelli said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

‘The Bont’ wasn’t the only AFL star to join 3AW on Wednesday night, with Fremantle ace Nat Fyfe also speaking with Gerard Healy, Sam McClure and Matthew Richardson.

Click PLAY below to hear their chat with Nat!

(Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

