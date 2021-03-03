AFL stars Marcus Bontempelli and Nat Fyfe speak with 3AW

Marcus Bontempelli admits he is likely to spend more time up forward for the Western Bulldogs this season than previous years.

The gun midfielder told Sportsday it was a “natural progression” for him to make.

“We are quite blessed with midfield depth,” Bontempelli said.

‘The Bont’ wasn’t the only AFL star to join 3AW on Wednesday night, with Fremantle ace Nat Fyfe also speaking with Gerard Healy, Sam McClure and Matthew Richardson.

