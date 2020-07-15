3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL to base itself from Queensland

40 mins ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

The AFL’s ten Victorian clubs will spend up to 10 weeks in Queensland.

AFL chief Gillon McLachlan confirmed the news a short time ago.

He said the aim was to get the “majority of the season” played in this time.

It comes amid growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus in Victoria and now NSW.

McLachlan thanked players and officials for the sacrifices they were making.

A strict 14-day quarantine transition hub will be created to help accommodate the arrival of players and families who have not already travelled.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332