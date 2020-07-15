AFL to base itself from Queensland
The AFL’s ten Victorian clubs will spend up to 10 weeks in Queensland.
AFL chief Gillon McLachlan confirmed the news a short time ago.
He said the aim was to get the “majority of the season” played in this time.
It comes amid growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus in Victoria and now NSW.
McLachlan thanked players and officials for the sacrifices they were making.
A strict 14-day quarantine transition hub will be created to help accommodate the arrival of players and families who have not already travelled.