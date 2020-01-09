3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

AFL to host All Stars match to raise funds for bushfire relief

1 hour ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

The AFL has announced it will host an All Stars match to raise funds for the Australian bushfire disaster relief fund.

Victoria will play an All Stars team at Marvel Stadium on Friday, February 28.

The AFL ($1.35m) – in association with the clubs ($900,000) and AFL Players Association ($250,000) – have committed a $2.5million donation.

Damien Hardwick will coach Victoria.

John Longmire will coach the All Stars.

There will be a maximum of three players per club allowed to play.

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.