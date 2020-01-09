AFL to host All Stars match to raise funds for bushfire relief
The AFL has announced it will host an All Stars match to raise funds for the Australian bushfire disaster relief fund.
Victoria will play an All Stars team at Marvel Stadium on Friday, February 28.
The AFL ($1.35m) – in association with the clubs ($900,000) and AFL Players Association ($250,000) – have committed a $2.5million donation.
Damien Hardwick will coach Victoria.
John Longmire will coach the All Stars.
There will be a maximum of three players per club allowed to play.