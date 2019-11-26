AFL to look at ‘challenge’ system, allowing clubs to contest on-field calls

The AFL says it’s looking at the merits of a “challenge” system that would allow clubs to contest umpire decisions made on the field.

AFL footy operations boss Steve Hocking told media on Tuesday the league had conducted fan research following the introduction of the the AFL Review Centre (ARC) during the finals series.

He says they’re now looking at how they can integrate the review centre in the game.

“We’ve got a commission meeting in the middle of December,” Hocking explained.

“We’ll work between now and then.

“It’ll be around touch off the boot.”

It comes after the AFL was forced to admit a controversial goal, awarded to Collingwood in the final term of its thrilling preliminary final loss to GWS, was touched, despite the ARC deeming ‘insufficient evidence’ to overturn it at the time.