AFL unveils All Australian squad for 2021

This year’s All Australian squad has been unveiled.

Minor premier Melbourne led the way with 7 of the 40 players selected.

Brisbane (five) and Sydney (four) were also well-represented.

Richmond, Collingwood and North Melbourne were the only clubs not to have a player in the squad.

2021 ALL AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

Adelaide Crows: Rory Laird, Paul Seedsman

Nic Naitanui Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Dale, Jack Macrae

Matthew Lloyd and Jimmy Bartel said there was one glaring omission – Travis Boak.

