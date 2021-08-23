AFL unveils All Australian squad for 2021
This year’s All Australian squad has been unveiled.
Minor premier Melbourne led the way with 7 of the 40 players selected.
Brisbane (five) and Sydney (four) were also well-represented.
Richmond, Collingwood and North Melbourne were the only clubs not to have a player in the squad.
2021 ALL AUSTRALIAN SQUAD
- Adelaide Crows: Rory Laird, Paul Seedsman
- Brisbane Lions: Charlie Cameron, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Daniel Rich, Dayne Zorko
- Carlton: Harry McKay, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering
- Collingwood: Nil
- Essendon: Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish, Jake Stringer
- Fremantle: Sean Darcy, David Mundy
- Geelong Cats: Tom Stewart, Tom Hawkins
- Gold Coast Suns: Touk Miller
- GWS Giants: Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper
- Hawthorn: Tom Mitchell
- Melbourne: Bayley Fritsch, Max Gawn, Jake Lever, Steven May, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Christian Salem
- North Melbourne: Nil
- Port Adelaide: Aliir Aliir, Karl Amon, Ollie Wines
- Richmond: Nil
- St Kilda: Jack Steele
- Sydney Swans: Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker
- West Coast Eagles: Nic Naitanui
- Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Dale, Jack Macrae
Matthew Lloyd and Jimmy Bartel said there was one glaring omission – Travis Boak.
