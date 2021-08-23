3AW
AFL unveils All Australian squad for 2021

2 hours ago
3AW Football
This year’s All Australian squad has been unveiled.

Minor premier Melbourne led the way with 7 of the 40 players selected.

Brisbane (five) and Sydney (four) were also well-represented.

Richmond, Collingwood and North Melbourne were the only clubs not to have a player in the squad.

2021 ALL AUSTRALIAN SQUAD

  • Adelaide Crows: Rory Laird, Paul Seedsman
  • Brisbane Lions: Charlie Cameron, Jarryd Lyons, Hugh McCluggage, Daniel Rich, Dayne Zorko
  • Carlton: Harry McKay, Sam Walsh, Jacob Weitering
  • Collingwood: Nil
  • Essendon: Zach Merrett, Darcy Parish, Jake Stringer
  • Fremantle: Sean Darcy, David Mundy
  • Geelong Cats: Tom Stewart, Tom Hawkins
  • Gold Coast Suns: Touk Miller
  • GWS Giants: Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper
  • Hawthorn: Tom Mitchell
  • Melbourne: Bayley Fritsch, Max Gawn, Jake Lever, Steven May, Clayton Oliver, Christian Petracca, Christian Salem
  • North Melbourne: Nil
  • Port Adelaide: Aliir Aliir, Karl Amon, Ollie Wines
  • Richmond: Nil
  • St Kilda: Jack Steele
  • Sydney Swans: Lance Franklin, Callum Mills, Tom Papley, Luke Parker
  • West Coast Eagles: Nic Naitanui
  • Western Bulldogs: Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Dale, Jack Macrae

Matthew Lloyd and Jimmy Bartel said there was one glaring omission – Travis Boak.

Press PLAY below to hear Lloydy and Jimmy share their thoughts on 3AW

