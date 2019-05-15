AFL watching Collingwood ‘very closely’ as two midfielders put pen to paper

Taylor Adams and Tom Phillips have agreed to long-term deals with Collingwood, says Tom Morris.

But the Sportsday newsbreaker says the AFL has a close-eye on the Pies as they try to retain their growing list of star players.

Morris said Adams (five years) and Phillips (three years) would have their contracts heavily back-ended.

Collingwood is facing a salary cap squeeze over the coming years, with gun duo Brodie Grundy and Darcy Moore set for the biggest pay days of their career at the end of next season.

“They’re watching Collingwood very closely,” Morris said.

But he said the Pies weren’t concerned.

“It’s their belief internally that the salary cap will continue to grow, as most clubs believe, and as a result they’ll be able to sort it out down the track,” Morris said.

