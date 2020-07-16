3AW
AFLPA ‘demanding’ an end to COVID-19 contract freeze

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

The AFLPA is pushing for an immediate end to the contract freeze, according to Caroline Wilson, which would pave the way for players to re-sign with their club.

The league put an immediate pause on all contract negotiations due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

The AFL is about to ask players to play 11 rounds of football in eight weeks.

“They’re going to want something before they agree to it,” Caroline Wilson said on 3AW Football.

“They are demanding the AFL ends the wage freeze.”

