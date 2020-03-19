AFL’s new plan if a player contracts the coronavirus

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

The AFL will shut down for a “minimum” of 30 days if a player contracts the coronavirus.

It had been previously understood the competition would shut down for 14 days, should a player return a positive result to a COVID-19 test.

But league chief Gillon McLachlan today told Neil Mitchell that would result in a month-long shutdown of the AFL.

“We’ll certainly stand down for a minimum of 30 days,” the league CEO revealed on 3AW Mornings.

“We need to make sure that our protocols are completely tight.”

McLachlan also flagged changes to how players drink from water bottles after many were shocked to see them being shared in Thursday night’s season opener.

“It was the first game, so I think you’ll forgive everyone for being a bit habitual,” he said.

“We’ll get the protocols better and I think you’ll see changes tonight.”

(Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)