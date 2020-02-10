AFL’s ‘scoring ban’ for juniors comes under fire from leading child psychologist
Leading child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg says the AFL’s scoring ban for junior footballers up to the age of 12 is “wussifying” children.
He says he is yet to see any evidence banning scores, ladders and finals is a good thing for children.
“Show me the evidence, Gil,” Dr Carr-Gregg said on 3AW Mornings.
He said it was important for children to learn about winning and losing, building resilience and learning about the correlation between effort and results.
PHOTO: Cameron Spencer / Getty Images