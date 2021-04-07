AFLW grand final date and time locked in

The AFLW grand final will be a standalone fixture and will be played Saturday week.

The AFL announced a short time ago the biggest game of the season would be held at the Adelaide Oval, Gabba or MCG on Saturday, April 17.

It will commence at 2pm (AEST).

The AFL has subsequently moved the Round 5 men’s clash between the Western Bulldogs and Gold Coast to 4.35pm (it was previously set to be played at 1.45pm).

If the match is to be played at the MCG, the Round 5 AFL match between Carlton and Port Adelaide will be played that night and pushed back to start at 7.40pm AEST (currently 7.25pm AEST).

The move comes amid criticism of a clash in games.

(Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)