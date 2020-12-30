3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Aged care facilities get on front foot as COVID-19 returns to Melbourne

2 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Aged care facilities get on front foot as COVID-19 returns to Melbourne

Aged care facilities across Melbourne aren’t taking any chances with COVID-19, with some already shutting down access to visitors.

It comes after three women tested positive in the community on Wednesday.

3AW Mornings was sent a copy of a letter sent to “family and friends” of those living at Menarock Life.

The facility has immediately ceased visitors at their McGregor Gardens, Greenway Gardens, Rosehill and Glen Waverley facilities.

655 of the deaths in Victoria’s second wave were linked to aged care.

BELOW: The letter sent to families and friends

3aw mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332