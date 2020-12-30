Aged care facilities get on front foot as COVID-19 returns to Melbourne

Aged care facilities across Melbourne aren’t taking any chances with COVID-19, with some already shutting down access to visitors.

It comes after three women tested positive in the community on Wednesday.

3AW Mornings was sent a copy of a letter sent to “family and friends” of those living at Menarock Life.

The facility has immediately ceased visitors at their McGregor Gardens, Greenway Gardens, Rosehill and Glen Waverley facilities.

655 of the deaths in Victoria’s second wave were linked to aged care.

BELOW: The letter sent to families and friends