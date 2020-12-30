3AW
LATEST | Five places of concern listed as Victoria records three new cases of COVID-19

12 hours ago
Contact tracers have worked through the night to identify contacts of three Melbourne women who have tested positive to COVID-19.

It’s ended Victoria’s two-month streak without a community transmitted case of the coronavirus.

Health authorities say the Melburnians, including two women in their 40s, and a woman in her 70s, are under investigation and were detected late on Wednesday afternoon.

The cases are located in the Mitcham, Hallam and Mentone areas.

Contact tracing has revealed five areas of concern:

  • Mentone/Parkdale beach on December 27 between 10am-4.30pm.
  • Century City Walk and Mocha Jo’s at Glen Waverley on December 28 between 1.30pm-5.30pm.
  • Katialo restaurant at Eaton Mall at Oakleigh on December 28 between 7pm-8.15pm.
  • Holy Family Parish Catholic Church at Doveton on December 26 between 4pm to 6pm.
  • Fountain Gate Shopping Centre on December 26, visiting Kmart, Big W, Target, Millers, King of Gifts, Lacoste.

The locations have all had a confirmed case visit while infectious.

People who have visited these sites are urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested.

The cases are in isolation, as are their close contacts.

DHHS says there are currently more than 40 primary close contacts that are being supported to isolate immediately.

The Victorian government also confirmed two new hotspots in NSW.

Anyone who has been in the Blue Mountains or Wollongong areas from the 27 December will have until 11.59pm tonight to enter Victoria.

They’ll also have to apply for a new travel permit and get tested within 24 hours of returning as well as self isolating for 14 days from when they left.

