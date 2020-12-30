LATEST | Victorian Government tightens COVID-19 restrictions as more cases are detected

The Victorian Government has re-tightened COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

It comes after three more cases of COVID-19 were detected in the community, in addition to the three from Wednesday.

From 5pm tonight, the limit of people gathering at a home will be reduced from 30 to a total of 15 people, including those who live there.

Children under 12 are not counted.

Masks will also be mandatory indoors again in all spaces other than your own home.

Anybody who dined at the Smile Buffalo Thai restaurant at Black Rock on December 21 is being told to get tested immediately and isolate until they get their results.