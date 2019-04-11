Alarming number of cars passing within a metre of cyclists

A Monash University study has found an alarming number of drivers are coming within 60cm of cyclists, and says separated bike lanes are the solution.

According to the study, one-in-seventeen cars passes within a metre of a bike.

In areas with speed limits above 60km per hour, one-in-three cars comes within 150cm of a cyclist.

Dr Ben Beck, deputy head of Prehospital, Emergency and Trauma Research at Monash University, said the number of seriously injured cyclists in Victoria has more than doubled in the last decade.

“We’ve got a big injury problem on our hands,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“What we’re doing right now isn’t working.”

Dr Beck said on road bike lanes aren’t protecting cyclists, and called for better bike infrastructure.

“Separated and protected infrastructure works. It’s super effective in terms of being able to reduce crashes,” he said.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp told Neil Mitchell that City of Melbourne is seeking to expand the number of separated bike lanes in the CBD.

“We’re considering them along the main bicycle routes,” she said.

The main bicycle routes are Swanson Street, Elizabeth Street, Exhibition Street, Collins Street, and Latrobe Street.

“Where we put in the protected lanes it really does encourage people to use those protected lanes, so we’re helping guide the cycling traffic,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear Dr Ben Beck on 3AW Breakfast.

https://omny.fm/shows/3aw-breakfast-with-ross-and-john/dr-ben-beck-on-cyclist-safety-and-infrastructure