Alastair Clarkson won’t be at Hawthorn next season

4 hours ago
Alastair Clarkson won’t be at Hawthorn next season.

3AW Football’s Caroline Wilson and Sportsday’s Sam McClure have revealed in The Age the four-time premiership coach will leave the Hawks earlier than first planned.

Clarkson has reportedly reached a settlement with the Hawks to leave the club.

It’s unclear whether that will be immediately, or at the end of the season.

Clarkson had initially agreed to coach the club next season before handing over the reins to Sam Mitchell.

More to come.

