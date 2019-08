Blues forward Alex Fasolo has announced his retirement from the AFL, just 12 months after joining Carlton from Collingwood.

The Blues confirmed on Friday night that Fasolo will hang up his boots after 104 games.

He played 101 games and kicked 133 goals for the Pies over eight seasons then joined Carlton as a delisted free agent in 2018’s AFL exchange period.

He played only three games for Carlton this year.