Alex Rance officially pulls the plug on a return this year

Alex Rance has officially pulled the pin on a return this season.

The Richmond star told teammates on Wednesday he would not be making an unlikely comeback from a knee reconstruction.

Rance went down in the first round of the season, which was his 200th game for the Tigers.

He has been pushing himself hard at training in a bid to make a miraculous return as the Tigers look to win their second flag in the space of three years.

But in a video posted on the Richmond website, Rance listed four reasons why he wouldn’t be back this season.

He said he wasn’t willing to risk the graft in his injured knee on game day just yet, despite feeling and training well.

He didn’t want to risk the emotional toll if he injured himself again.

He said he also wanted to stop media speculation about a possible return.

“If I came back in a final and ruptured my knee and that cost us a game, I’d never be able to forgive myself,” Rance said.