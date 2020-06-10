All bets off after protest: Tony Shaw says fans should be at the footy this week

Collingwood great Tony Shaw says all bets are off after Saturday’s protest in the city and crowds should be able to attend the football as soon as this weekend.

But Neil Mitchell isn’t so sure.

Speaking on 3AW Mornings, Shaw said the AFL could easily manage a crowd of 10,000 safely.

“Especially when you have a place like the MCG and can really control gates in and out and entrances and exits to make sure we can get it done,” Shaw said.

Neil Mitchell said the protest shouldn’t be a factor in allowing crowds back.

“You can’t compound an error with an error,” he said.

“It was wrong to have a protest in the streets.

“It’d be wrong to have 40,000 at the footy.”

