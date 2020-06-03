‘An early Christmas present’: Huge win for the AFL’s six MCG clubs

The AFL’s six MCG tenant clubs have had a huge win, with Collingwood, Melbourne, Richmond, Hawthorn, Carlton and Essendon to receive home game payments estimated at between $150,000 and $200,000 per match for the remainder of the shortened season.

Caroline Wilson broke the news on Wednesday.

“It was described by one senior official as an early Christmas present,” she said on Sportsday.

“The clubs were not expecting any match returns this year.”

The league and MCG struck the multi-million dollar COVID-19 emergency deal after a fortnight of negotiations.

However, it now places pressure on the league to work out something similar for the likes of St Kilda, North Melbourne and Western Bulldogs, who are based at the AFL-owned Marvel Stadium.

