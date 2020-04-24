An emotional Dee Dee Dunleavy reflects the mood of most Melburnians right now
Deeply disturbing allegations about the actions of Porsche driver Richard Pusey directly after a truck crash killed four police officers on the Eastern Freeway this week has left many shaken and disgusted.
He’s accused of filming and taunting gravely injured police before fleeing the scene.
An emotional Dee Dee Dunleavy reflected the mood of most Melburnians when reading out the alleged comments on Friday.
The police chief, police minister and police association boss have also shared their thoughts on the matter.
