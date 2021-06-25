‘An indictment’: Matthew Lloyd puts the acid on a highly-paid Carlton star

Matthew Lloyd says Carlton should consider dropping Zac Williams and give him a “mini pre-season” like it did with Mitch McGovern in the hope of improving his fitness and form.

It comes after coach David Teague conceded Williams needed to get fitter.

Williams joined the Blues via the Giants on a bumper six-year deal over the summer.

He’s been heavily scrutinised over his form, which has come under the spotlight after his showing against his former club last weekend.

Lloyd said the fact his former club knew how it could exploit him said a lot.

“They (GWS) knew what they could do to him,” he said on 3AW Football.

Press PLAY below to hear Lloydy’s opinion in full