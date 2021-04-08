3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • An infectious diseases expert answers..

An infectious diseases expert answers your AstraZeneca vaccine questions

16 mins ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for An infectious diseases expert answers your AstraZeneca vaccine questions

Many older Australians are expressing hesitancy about receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the advice that under 50s should avoid the jab.

So, an infectious diseases expert and member of Australia’s AstraZeneca advisory board has answered your burning questions.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Research and member of Australia’s AstraZeneca advisory board, Professor Paul Griffin, joined Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, to answer questions including:

“I’ve just had the first AstraZeneca shot, should I get the second?”

“Why is Australia recommending under 50s avoid the AstraZeneca jab, but in Germany they’re restricting use in under 60s?”

“Can you mix the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines?”

Professor Griffin says those who aren’t sure if they should get the jab should speak to their doctor.

“If people have specific concerns about their current situation I’d advise them to speak to their GP,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear his answers to listener questions

3AW Mornings
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332