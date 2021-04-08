An infectious diseases expert answers your AstraZeneca vaccine questions

Many older Australians are expressing hesitancy about receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, following the advice that under 50s should avoid the jab.

So, an infectious diseases expert and member of Australia’s AstraZeneca advisory board has answered your burning questions.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Research and member of Australia’s AstraZeneca advisory board, Professor Paul Griffin, joined Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, to answer questions including:

“I’ve just had the first AstraZeneca shot, should I get the second?” “Why is Australia recommending under 50s avoid the AstraZeneca jab, but in Germany they’re restricting use in under 60s?” “Can you mix the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines?”

Professor Griffin says those who aren’t sure if they should get the jab should speak to their doctor.

“If people have specific concerns about their current situation I’d advise them to speak to their GP,” he said.

